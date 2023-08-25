Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

