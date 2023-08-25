Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.