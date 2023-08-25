Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $716,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,781,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $7.61 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

