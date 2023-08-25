Argent Capital Management LLC Has $87.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 208.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 179,129 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

