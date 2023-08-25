Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $134.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

