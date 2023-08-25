Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

