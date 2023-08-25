Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Swiss National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,704,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Alphabet worth $2,458,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $134.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.