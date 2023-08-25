Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 3097744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

