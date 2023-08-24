Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 402 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,488,485. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

