Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,194 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Concentrix by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,360,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.7 %

Concentrix stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

