Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3,340.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KFY opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.