Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Stride worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 61.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stride by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

