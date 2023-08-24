Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Navient worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 70.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Navient Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

