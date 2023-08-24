Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,480 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Cytokinetics worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

