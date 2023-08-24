Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,195 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Independence Realty Trust worth $22,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

