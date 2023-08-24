Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,119 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of O-I Glass worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,743,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 499,252 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.3 %

OI stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

