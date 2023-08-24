Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Group 1 Automotive worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $23,727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $260.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

