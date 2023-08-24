Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,361 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of National Fuel Gas worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.