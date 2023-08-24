Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,340 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Southwestern Energy worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

