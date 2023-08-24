Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of H&R Block worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.8 %

HRB stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

