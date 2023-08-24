Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.30 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

