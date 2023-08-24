Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,892 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of UFP Industries worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 240.7% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.12 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,005,130. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

