Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Independent Bank worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

