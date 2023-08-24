Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

