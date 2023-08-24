Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

PINC opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

