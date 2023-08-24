Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PINC

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.