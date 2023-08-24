Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.34.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

