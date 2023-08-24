Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.