Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

