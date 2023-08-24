Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $44,860,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

