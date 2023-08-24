MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 359.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.