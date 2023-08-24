Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3,898.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Lyft by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 210,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

