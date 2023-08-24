Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $249.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $211.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

