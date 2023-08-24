Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

