Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $211.27. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

