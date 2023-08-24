Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

