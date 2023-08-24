LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

