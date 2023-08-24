HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of HealthEquity worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

