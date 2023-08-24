Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DY opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

