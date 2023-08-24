DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of DISH Network worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DISH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.