DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

