DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.04.

NYSE DKS opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

