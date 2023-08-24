DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

