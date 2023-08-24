David Bass Sells 34,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Varonis Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.