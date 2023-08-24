David Bass Sells 34,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

