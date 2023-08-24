CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 145.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $94.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.