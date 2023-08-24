California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 718 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

