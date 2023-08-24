Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

