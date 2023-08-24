B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.55).

Several research firms have weighed in on BME. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.21) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.89) to GBX 545 ($6.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 640 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

BME opened at GBX 566.80 ($7.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

