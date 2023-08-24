Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 497,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Coinbase Global worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 684.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,055 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,129 shares of company stock valued at $26,935,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

