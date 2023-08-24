Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,171 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Kohl’s worth $38,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,157,000. Natixis increased its position in Kohl’s by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 908,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

